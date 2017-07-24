Syrian Soldiers, Hezbollah Cut off Terrorists’ Supply Lines from Lebanon to Syria

(FNA, 24/7/2017) ~ The Syrian Army troops and the Lebanese Hezbollah fighters continued their joint anti-terrorism operation in the mountainous regions at their common border, cutting off the main supply lines of the Al-Nusra Front (also known as Fatah al-Sham Front or the Levant Liberation Board) from Lebanon to Syria.

The army troops and the Hezbollah fighters continued their tough battle against the Al-Nusra and imposed full control over Faliteh heights in Syria, pushing back terrorists from the region.

A military source confirmed that the Al-Nusra’s supply routes between Syria and Lebanon have been cut off after Faliteh was captured by the army men and Hezbollah.

In the meantime, the resistance forces engaged in fierce clashes with terrorists in Arsal heights and imposed control over the heights of Sha’abat al-Sharaf, Heqab Wadi al-Kheil, Zalil Wadi al-Reihan and Wadi al-Reihan and Haqab al-Tabah positions.

Also, the Hezbollah fighters drove the terrorists out of the al-Nahlah Sha’abah height and reached the Central part of Arsal heights, imposing control over Wadi al-Ma’isarah positon.

Field sources reported that nearly 70 percent of Arsal heights has come under Hezbollah’s control now.

Relevant reports said on Sunday that the resistance forces engaged in heavy fighting with Al-Nusra in Arsal heights and took control of Wadi al-Oweni region that was one of the most vital centers of the Al-Nusra.

In the meantime, the Hezbollah fighters imposed full control over Sho’abah al-Qal’ah East of Jaroud Arsal and seized control over Wadi al-Dab and Wadi al-Reihan regions.

A military source in the region said that 46 members of Al-Nusra have been killed and tens of others have been wounded on the third day of the Hezbollah’s operation in Arsal heights, adding that 23 terrorists were also killed in Flaiteh heights in Western Qalamoun.

The resistance troops continued to hit the defense lines of Al-Nusra Front and captured the Zahrah al-Hawa heights.

Hezbollah Fighters Prevail over Main Defense Line of Terrorists at Lebanon-Syria Border

(FNA) ~ The Lebanese Hezbollah fighters that captured Zahrah al-Hawa position in Arsal height yesterday managed to break through the terrorists’ defense lines in Zaharh al-Hawa height earlier today and imposed control over six main passageways.

The resistance troops continued to hit the defense lines of Al-Nusra Front (also known as Fatah al-Sham Front or the Levant Liberation Board) and captured Zahrah al-Hawa height.

A military source reported that Zahrah al-Hawa was one of the most important bastions of the Al-Nusra in Arsal heights, adding that the Hezbollah fighters captured the positions of al-Ta’ef, Fatah and al-Rayeh after taking back Zahrah al-Hawa height.

The resistance combatants further imposed military control over six main passageways of Wadi al-Kheil, Wadi al-Oweni, Wadi Abu Zenoubeh, Wadi al-Ma’eisadeh, Jawar al-Sheikh and Wadi al-Reihan.

In the meantime, the Hezbollah fighters took control of Heqab Wadi al-Kheil and Seyar al-Hatab heights from the Northern direction and seized Zalil Wadi al-Kheil height from the Eastern direction.

The Arabic-language Elam al-Harbi reported earlier today that over 236 gunmen of Saraya Ahle Sham terrorist group managed to coordinate with Hezbollah command center and retreated from Arsal heights, moving towards a refugee camp in Wadi Hami and al-Malahi regions.

In the meantime, a number of terrorists of Al-Nusra Front in Aqab al-Dab region near Wadi al-Kheil in the Arsal heights hoisted white flags and called for surrender, Elam al-Harbi added.

Also, the Syrian Army troops along with Hezbollah fighters drove terrorists out of over 20 regions and heights in the Lebanon-Syria border in the last two days.

Terrorists Retreating Lebanon-Syria Border Amid Rapid Advances of Hezbollah Fighters

(FNA) ~ Hundreds of terrorists have started to retreat from the battlefields in the Arsal heights after devastating attacks by the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement in the region in recent days, Arab media outlets reported.

The Arabic-language Elam al-Harbi reported that over 236 gunmen of Saraya Ahle Sham terrorist group managed to coordinate with Hezbollah command center and retreated from Arsal heights, moving towards a refugee camp in Wadi Hami and al-Malahi regions.

In the meantime, a number of terrorists of Al-Nusra Front (also known as Fatah al-Sham Front or the Levant Liberation Board) in Aqab al-Dab region near Wadi al-Kheil in the Arsal heights hoisted white flags and called for surrender, Elam al-Harbi added. Also, the Syrian Army troops along with Hezbollah fighters drove terrorists out of over 20 regions and heights in the Lebanon-Syria border in the last two days. Informed sources said on Saturday that the terrorists that had been targeted by the Lebanese Hezbollah fighters in Arsal heights issued distress calls to urge their peers to rush to their aid. The sources said that rapid advances of the Hezbollah troops in Arsal heights in Lebanon-Syria border region have caused a growing wave of despair among the terrorists of the Al-Nusra Front (also known as Fatah al-Sham Front or the Levant Liberation Board). The sources added that the Al-Nusra terrorists called for the assistance of their comrades in other battlefields. The resistance fighters continued their attacks on Al-Nusra’s positions in the Eastern part of Arsal heights and imposed control over the heights of Zahar al-Safa, Zalil al-Kheil and al-Azabeh region. The Hezbollah combatants and the Syrian army soldiers also captured al-Koreh 2, Qana Kharba al-Javar, al-Zalil al-Aswad height, Haraf Wadi al-Oweini region, al-Shajara in Faliteh of the Western Qalamoun. The army men and their popular allies also took military control over Wadi al-Oweini region. Another field source reported that the terrorists left behind their weapons and equipment in Qanah al-Qanza in Arsal heights and fled the battlefield. The source said that Al-Nusra terrorists deployed in Wadi Hamid and al-Malahi regions in Arsal have called for their comrades’ help and support through radio distress calls. Submitted by SFP-WP

Advertisements