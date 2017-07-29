Syrian Air Force destroys sites and fortifications for Daesh in Deir Ezzor

(28/7/2017) ~ The Syrian Air Force launched airstrikes against gatherings and fortifications of Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS) terrorist organization in the southern axis of Deir Ezzor city and its eastern countryside.

SANA’s reporter in Deir Ezzor said that the Syrian Air Force destroyed fortifications and sites for Daesh and killed a number of its terrorists in al-Panorama area, the area surrounding the 137 Brigade, and al-Maqaber (graveyards) area.

The reporter added that the Air Force carried out airstrikes against Daesh in the area surrounding Raqqa Bridge and Ayn Jomaa Police Station to the north of Deir Ezzor city and in the desert of Koniku Field, resulting in the destruction of terrorists’ fortifications, killing a number of them, and injuring others.

Syrian Arab Army kills scores of terrorists, destroys their equipment in Hama and Deir Ezzor countryside

Hama

(27/7/2017) ~ Syrian Arab Army units killed a number of terrorists from the Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS) and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organizations in the countryside of Hama central province.

A military source said that an army unit clashed with an ISIS-affiliated terrorist group that infiltrated towards the road of Ethryia-al-Rasafa near the crossing of al-Zakiyia, 20 km to the east of Ethryia town in the eastern countryside.

The source added that the infiltration attempt was foiled and all members of the terrorist group were killed and their arms and equipment were seized.

Meanwhile, SANA’s reporter said that an army unit on Thursday morning engaged in violent clashes with a terrorist group from Jabhat al-Nusra that attacked military posts towards the road of Salamyieh-Homs near Khnaifis in the southeastern countryside.

The reporter added that the attack was foiled and a number of terrorists were killed and others were injured and their arms, ammunition and equipment were destroyed.

8 ISIS terrorists were also killed to the west of Jeb al-Mazarea village in the eastern countryside of Salamyieh.

Deir Ezzor

Army units clashed with ISIS terrorist groups in the surroundings of Deir Ezzor Airport and the Panorama area at the roundabout of al-Bghiliyeh village in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor Province.

SANA reporter said that a number of ISIS terrorists were killed and others were injured in the clashes, and their weapons and equipment were destroyed.

The source added that the Syrian Air Force carried out intensive sorties targeting positions of the ISIS terrorists in the surrounding of the Panorama and the Regiment 137, destroying their fortifications and barricades and killing a number of them.

Syrian Arab Army destroys Daesh training camp and hideouts in Deir Ezzor

(25/7/2017) ~ Syrian Arab Army and Syrian Armed Forces units on Tuesday clashed with Daesh terrorists in the southern axes of Deir Ezzor city and the surroundings of the Airport, inflicting heavy losses in personnel and equipment upon them.

Syrian News Agency reporters said that the Syrian Air Force carried out during the past 24 hours intensive sorties targeting ISIS positions and movements in the Kanamat neighborhood, the Panorama area, and Ma’adan Atiq in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor.

As a result of the sorties, an ISIS training camp was destroyed and a number of terrorists were killed, including one of their leaders Mohammad Sukker al-Khamis.

Meanwhile, local sources in the eastern countryside of the province said that a group of citizens destroyed 3 ISIS cars and killed 9 of its members using an IED on Hajin-al-Bka’an crossings.

The sources added that Saudi terrorist “Jahiman Abu Hamzeh” who was one of the ISIS “emirs” responsible for armament in the Deir Ezzor Airport area was identified among the dead.

Syrian Army destroys Daesh hideouts in Deir Ezzor, establishes control over areas in Homs countryside

Deir Ezzor

(23/7/2017) ~ The Syrian Air Force destroyed Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS) terrorists’ hideouts in Deir Ezzor in strikes that targeted their positions and gatherings during the past few hours.

SANA’s reporter said that army units clashed with ISIS terrorists at the southern outskirts of Deir Ezzor city and at the vicinity of the Airport, killing or injuring many of the terrorists.

The reporter pointed out that the clashes were coincided with airstrikes on the hills located to the south of the city where a vehicle equipped with a machinegun and a number of hideouts were destroyed.

On a relevant note, a young man set fire to an ISIS media center in al-Hattla village to the north of Deir Ezzor city, according to local sources.

The sources confirmed that the terrorist nicknamed “Abu Torab” who was the “administration official” ISIS in al-Bogheilia and Ayash areas and the terrorist Othman Sultan who was the head of al-Quoria media center have escaped.

The sources also confirmed that the terrorist Saleh Mohammad al-Khleif, a senior security member of ISIS, has also escaped to the eastern countryside, taking huge sums of money with him.

Homs

Meanwhile, units of the army established control over a number of strategic points and hills to the north of al-Hil oil field in Palmyra countryside and killed a number of ISIS terrorists.

Syrian Arab Army’s operations stepped up in Deir Ezzor, ISIS leaders flee al-Mayadin city

(20/7/2017) ~ The Syrian Air Force killed a number of Daesh (ISIL, IS, ISIS) terrorists and destroyed their vehicles in al-Shindakhiyeh al-Shamaliyeh and Um Tweineh in the eastern countryside of Homs province, according to a military source.

Raqqa

Syrian Arab Army units continue to advance on the southern countryside of Raqqa, establishing control over the town and dam of ar-Rmeilan, 15 oil wells and gas fields to the east of Dbeisan by 10 km and Dbeisan pumping station 1 and Dbeisan pumping station 2, according to military source.

As a result of the army’s operations, a number of terrorists were killed in addition to the destruction of 7 booby-trapped vehicles, a tank and 4 cars.

The source added that army units are currently chasing the remnants of terrorists who fled away towards the depth of al-Badia (desert)

The Syrian Air Force destroyed a number of ISIS positions and vehicles and killed scores of terrorists 12 km to the south of al-Zamla and Ma’adan in the southern countryside of Raqqa province.

Deir Ezzor

Army units, supported by the Syrian Air Force, destroyed sites and gatherings for ISIS terrorist organization in Deir Ezzor province.

A military source told SANA that army units carried out intensive operations against gatherings and infiltration axes of ISIS during the past 48 hours in Deir Ezzor city and the area surrounding it, destroying two vehicles and killing 8 terrorists in the direction of Wadi al-Dushm.

As a result of the operations, a command center was destroyed and 9 terrorists were killed in al-Jbeileh, in addition to the destruction of a fortification and weapons in al-Huweiqeh and a vehicle equipped with a 23 mm machinegun in the direction of al-Panorama and al-Tanmia.

Earlier, the source said that the Syrian Air Force launched intensive airstrikes against ISIS sites and movements in the neighborhoods of al-Orfi, al-Jbeileh and al-Sinaa and the area surrounding the graveyards area, killing a number of terrorists and destroying vehicles, some of them equipped with machineguns.

SANA reporter said that army units engaged in intermittent clashes with terrorist groups affiliated to ISIS on the axes of al-Panorama area, the area surrounding the Airport, the neighborhoods of al-Rushdiyehand al-Huweiqeh and al-Bugheiliyeh village.

He added that a number of ISIS terrorist were killed or injured due to the clashes in addition to the destruction of their weapons and ammunition.

The Syrian Air Force also destroyed gatherings and fortifications for ISIS in the area surrounding the Airport, al-Tharda, the neighborhoods of al-Sinaa, al-Arfi, al-Ardi and al-Hawiqa and the villages of al-Jafra and al-Junina.

Local sources in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor said that al- Mayadin city is witnessing new cases of escape among ISIS terrorists, including Abdul-Razak al-Amir, Ahmad al-Amir, Fahd al-Amir, Samer Khalaf al-Nasser al-Mashhadani, who are ISIS leaders in the village of Zeiban and the city of al-Mayadin.

The sources added that a group of people in the city of al-Mayadin attacked the media office of ISIS organization in the city and burned it completely.

