(30 July 2017) ~ The US-led coalition’s aircraft has attacked the Syrian settlement of Abukamal in the Deir ez-Zor province, the Syrian News Agency reported on Sunday.

The news agency said the airstrike hit a hospital, among other sites. Six people were killed and 10 others wounded. This is the fourth air raid of the coalition in Deir ez-Zor over the month, according to the national Syrian News Agency. On Saturday, the coalition, which ostensibly fights Daesh, hit houses in al-Mayadeen, killing 10, including five children. On July 27, the news agency reported that a US-led coalition airstrike in the eastern Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor claimed the lives of 18 civilians and left over 20 injured. Eyewitnesses specified that the attack hit Tayba, located in the western part of the province near Mayadeen, also damaging houses and local infrastructure.

Six civilians killed, 10 injured by US-led coalition in Deir Ezzor (30/7/2017) ~ The warplanes of the US-led international coalition perpetrated a new massacre, claiming the lives of 6 civilians and injuring 10 others in Abu Kamal city in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor. Local sources said on Saturday that the warplanes of the coalition shelled Aish Hospital, al-Nadi, and al-Shuhada’a roundabout in Abu Kamal city, killing 6 civilians, among them women and children, and injuring 10 others, in addition to causing material damage to the infrastructure.

U.S.-led coalition airstrikes kill more than 18 civilians in Deir Ezzor (27/7/2017) ~ Warplanes of the US-led coalition committed a new massacre against locals of villages of Deir Ezzor, leaving scores of them dead or injured as a result of raids. Local sources told SANA that the warplanes of the US–led coalition shelled al-Tibeh town in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, claiming the lives of 18 civilians and injuring more than 20 others, in addition to causing material damage to houses and infrastructure. The sources added that more civilians were killed and others were injured due to raids carried out by the coalition’s aircrafts targeting al-Tayyana village near al-Mayadin city, the Water Station of Marat village in the northern countryside and al-Shmeitiyeh village in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor.

U.S.-led coalition commits a new massacre against civilians in Deir Ezzor (18/7/2017) ~ The US-led coalition committed on Tuesday a new massacre against Syrian civilians, this time in the town of al-Ksheika in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, leaving of a number of civilians dead. Civil and media sources said that the aircrafts of the US-led coalition targeted civilians’ houses in the town of al-Ksheika on the western bank of the Euphrates River, claiming the lives of a number of civilians and injuring others, in addition to causing huge material damage to houses and properties.