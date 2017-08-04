Syrian Arab Army destroys positions and heavy equipment for Daesh mercenary-terrorists in Deir Ezzor

Syrian Arab Army units, backed by the Air Force, launched intensive strikes against positions and supply routes of Daesh (ISIL, IS, ISIS) mercenary-terrorists in the surroundings of Deir Ezzor city.

(3 August 2017) ~ Syrian News Agency reporters said that the Air Force and Artillery of the Syrian army carried out on Thursday intensive strikes on ISIS terrorists’ gatherings and movements in the surroundings of al-Banorama area , the airport, Wadi al-Thurdeh, the graveyards, Huweijet Sakr, al-Mrei’iyeh, Tallet Alloush and al-Bugheiliyeh village in the western countryside of Deir Ezzor, killing or injuring many of the terrorists, destroying fortified points, artillery emplacements for them and an car equipped with a machinegun.

A group of Deir Ezzor residents raised the Syrian flag at al-Halabiya roundabout, the northern entrance of Deir Ezzor city, according to local sources.

Local sources in al-Mayadin city in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor province confirmed that clashes erupted between two ISIS terrorist groups in al-Maharem neighborhood in the city, leaving four terrorists dead, including the terrorist Omar al-Najim al-Gharb.

The sources also noted that the Iraqi terrorist Abu Shadi al-Jilani, one of the most prominent ISIS leaders in al-Bukamal city, was killed in clashes between the terrorists themselves in al-Intilaq Street and al-Nadi area.

The sources a said the a group of residents killed three ISIS terrorists, including “Abu Zaid Darnaj” and two other terrorists, who are of foreign nationalities, in the surroundings of al-Muhdatheh School in the old airport neighborhood in Deir Ezzor city.

U.S.-led coalition kills more civilians in Raqqa, including a woman and 7 children

(4 August 2017) ~ Warplanes of the US–led coalition committed a new crime in Raqqa city, claiming the lives of eight people, including a woman and seven children, in addition to injuring others.

Local sources told SANA that the coalition’s aircrafts shelled a number of residential areas in Raqqa city Thursday night, killing seven children and a woman of one family and injuring a number of other civilians, in addition to causing material damage to the locals’ houses and their properties.

The sources noted that the coalition’s airstrikes also carried out 44 raids during the past 48 hours on Raqqa city, targeting residential buildings in al-Imam al-Nouri Mosque and al-Thukneh neighborhoods and al-Badou quarter, leaving civilian casualties.

Nine villages and towns and oil wells in southern Raqqa in the army’s hands

The Syrian army has re-established control over several villages and towns in the course of its continued “successful” operations in the Syrian Badia, a military source announced on Wednesday.

Those areas are Huweijet Shanan, al-Rahbi, al-Sabkheh, al-Jebli, al-Rabieh, al-Ziabiyeh, al-Mastaha, Shumra and Islam and al-Jaraie oil wells in the southern countryside of Raqqa province, according to the source, who added that the area that came under the army’s control is almost 30 km along southern bank of the Euphrates River.

Syrian Arab Army in rural Raqqa



The operations, which started on the 14 of last month, have so far resulted in the death of large numbers of Daesh (ISIL, IS, ISIS) mercenary-terrorists, while hundreds of others were injured, in addition to the destruction of 330 vehicles of various types, 12 command centers, 3 tanks and combat vehicles, 3 ammunition and equipment depots, 11 cannons and 5 machine guns, the military source said.

A number of foreign terrorists were identified among the dead, added the source, including from Tunisia, Libya, Morocco, Saudi Arabia and Chechnya.

Earlier, SANA reporter said the Syrian Air force carried out intensive sorties targeting ISIS terrorist organization’s positions and movements in the southeastern countryside of Raqqa.

The reporter added that the army airstrikes targeted ISIS positions in Maadan city, 40 km southeast of Raqqa, and the villages of Khomaisiyeh, al-Jaber, Moqlet Kabir and Moqlet Saghir, killing and injuring large numbers of the terrorists and destroying weapons and munitions depots.

Homs

An Army and Armed Forces unit thwarted an attack carried out by ISIS terrorists accompanied by vehicle rigged with explosives on a military post in al- Shoumariyeh Mountains, 70 km east of Homs city.

SANA’s reporter said that the unit clashed with the attacking terrorists, destroying the vehicle and leaving most of the attackers dead or injured.

In the eastern countryside of Homs province, a military source said that the Syrian Air Force carried out intensive airstrikes against

ISIS hideouts and gatherings in Hmaimeh village, southwest of Abu Kamal city.

The source added that the airstrikes destroyed ISIS vehicles and hideouts in addition to killing and injuring a number of terrorists.

Hama

The Syrian air force launched airstrikes against supply points and gatherings for ISIS terrorists in a number of villages in the eastern countryside of Hama,

destroying two vehicles rigged with explosives.

A military source told SANA that the Syrian Air Force carried out intensive raids on ISIS terrorists’ gatherings, movements, and supply points in Jana al-Ilbawi, Qaleib al-Thour, Salba, al-Dkeila al-Shemalieh, and al- Dkeila al- Janobieh in Salamyieh area , destroying ISIS hideouts and killing a number of terrorists.

SANA’s reporter in Hama said that an army unit destroyed two vehicles rigged with explosives for ISIS terrorists in the surroundings of Marina Mountains which were moving towards a military point east of Atheria area in the eastern countryside of Hama.

Defense Minister: “Syrian army has taken initiative in war against terrorism”

Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Army and Armed Forces, Defense Minister Gen. Fahd Jassem al-Freij affirmed that the Syrian Arab Army has succeeded in containing the terrorist war against the Syrian people, pointing out to the army’s regaining control of the majority of areas from terrorist organizations, that are now being hemmed in in limited areas and in a state of infighting and confusion.

In a phone interview with the Syrian TV channel on Tuesday on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the foundation of the Syrian Arab army, al-Freij said that the most prominent indications of the failure of the terrorist war on Syria lies mainly in the collapse of the terrorist project, with the initiative now being in the hands of the army and life returning to normal in many areas.

The Defense Minister noted that the army, in cooperation with friends and allies, has achieved many victories and strategic successes over the past years, including the liberation of Aleppo and large areas of its countryside, in addition to expanding its control on the direction of Palmyra and continuing operations successfully deep into al-Badia.

Gen. al-Freij congratulated the personnel of the Syrian Armed Forces on the Army’s Day, saluting the Syrian people who stand by the army and the supporting and allied forces as well.

“Our war against terrorism will continue, and the armed forces are called for today to give more and boost their determination to eradicate terrorism from every inch of our beloved land and to restore security and stability to the homeland,” he said.

The Minister asked God to have mercy upon the souls of Syria’s martyrs who died while defending the country, wishing speedy recovery for the wounded and extending greetings to the families of the martyrs and the injured.

NOTE: The contents of the articles, speeches or comments on this page are of sole responsibility of their authors. The team and the editorial staff of SyrianFreePress do not necessarily subscribe every point of view expressed and are not responsible for any inaccurate, incorrect or offensive statement in this article. Complaints and corrections (verifiable) will be welcomed and accepted. Copyright owners can notify their claims to us, and the verified contents will be removed.

SCROLL DOWN TO READ OR LEAVE COMMENTS

Advertisements