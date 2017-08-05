Deir Ezzor

Syrian Arab Army units, backed by the army air force, destroyed gatherings and positions of Daesh (ISIL, ISIS, Islamic State terrorist organization) in the surroundings of Deir Ezzor City.

A Syrian military source said to Syrian News Agency reporters that the army air force carried out concentrated strikes against gatherings and positions of the ISIS in Talet Alloush at the southern axis of the city, killing scores of terrorists and destroying their vehicles.

In Deir Ezzor a Syrian army unit killed all members of an ISIS-affiliated terrorist group after they tried to attack a military post in the area of al-Maqaber “cemeteries”.

The Syrian army air force carried out a series of airstrikes that targeted positions, gatherings and fortifications of the ISIS terrorists in the areas of Talet Brouk, al-Kanamat crossing, al-Maqaber and Talet Alloush, killing a number of terrorists and injuring others, in addition to destroying a number of their vehicles.

Homs

A unit of the Syrian army foiled an attack by ISIS terrorists and killed them in the surroundings of al-Sikhnieh in Palmyra countryside.

The Army Air Force killed large number of the ISIS terrorists and destroyed their vehicles to the southwest of al-Sikhnieh, and Khatamlou in the eastern countryside of Homs central province.

Hama

The Syrian army air force destroyed gatherings and positions of the ISIS terrorists in the eastern countryside of Hama central province.

The Syrian army air force targeted positions and vehicles of the ISIS terrorists in the villages of Jana al-Albawi, Abu Janayia, Salba and Abu Hubailat in the eastern countryside.

A number of the ISIS terrorists were killed in the airstrikes and a number of their machinegun-equipped vehicles were destroyed.

Raqqa

The Syrian Army Air Force carried out intensive airstrikes against positions and gatherings of the ISIS terrorists in the southern countryside of Raqqa province.

A Syrian military source said that the army air force targeted positions of the ISIS terrorists in the villages of al-Khamsiyia, Salem al-Hamad, al-Numaisa, al-Jaber and in Ma’adan city in the southern countryside.

The source indicated that heavy losses were inflicted upon the ISIS terrorists in the personnel and equipment and their positions and machinegun-equipped vehicles were destroyed.

