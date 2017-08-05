The U.S.-led coalition has allegedly struck a hospital in Syria’s Raqqa with phosphorus bombs, Sana news agency reported citing the deputy head of the local brach of the Red Crescent.

According to the Red Crescent representative, the bombed Raqqa hospital provided services for over 100 people, while Daesh terrorist group has its own hospitals and private medical centers.

“The hospital was also shelled with more than 20 shells which targeted the electricity generators, the ambulances and a number of departments inside the hospital,” Sana reported citing al-Asa’ad.

Deputy Director of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent “SARC” Branch in Raqqa Dina al-Asa’ad said as cited by Sana that the shelling of the National Hospital in Raqqa by the coalition with phosphorus bombs occured on Thursday night.

Al-Asa’ad emphazided that there were no terrorists in the Raqqa hospital targeted by the US-led coalition.

This was not the first time the US-led coalition used banned phosphorus bombs in Raqqa airstrikes. In June, the coalition explained to Sputnik that it used white phosphorus to screen and mark targets in Raqqa during the operation to liberate the Syrian city from Daesh.

On Friday, Sana news agency reported that coalition warplanes struck Raqqa leaving a woman and 7 children dead.

The same day, the US-led coalition updated the number civilian casualties in its anti-Daesh operation in Syria and Iraq that has risen to 624 people since the start of the campaign.

Last week, Sana news agency reported several times that civilians were killed in US-led coalition’s strikes in the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations has been conducting airstrikes against Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq since 2014. The strikes in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the UN Security Council.