One of the newest Russian Warplane Su-35 conducted several accurate airstrikes against Daesh (ISIL, ISIS, Islamic State mercenary-terrorist organization) positions in the Syrian desert, in a bid to shore up the Syrian Arab Army advancement towards the terror group stronghold of Sukhnah.

Russian pilots continue to destroy the Daesh objects and equipment. This time, the Russian Air Force supports the Syrian Arab Army in province Deir ez Zor.

