Armed men in more regions laid down weapons and joined peace agreement with the Syrian Army, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its latest report.
The Ministry said in its report that gunmen in more regions have ended fight with Syrian government forces, adding, “The total number of regions, towns and villages that have thus far endorsed peace agreement with Damascus stands at 2,131.”
The ministry added that talks are underway between the government officials and representatives of militants in the province of Aleppo, Damascus, Hama, Homs, Quneitra and Damascus to join the peace plan.