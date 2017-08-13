Tiger Forces landing behind Daesh lines in Raqqah province

The Syrian media released more info about the Tiger Forces landing operation behind the Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS) lines in the province of Raqqah.

According to the report, government troops led by Tiger Forces Commander Suheil al-Hassan were transported by 4 Mi-35 attack helicopters to the eastern Raqqah countryside 21km behind the frontline and Khirbet Makman village, Al-Qadir town and Bir Rahum.

The Russian Aerospace Forces supported the opeartion providing an air cover to the advancing government troops, according to the report.

This was the first ever airlanding operation conducted by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) during the ongoing war. The operation confirmed the growing SAA military capabilities and its restored ability to conduct rapid operations across the country.

