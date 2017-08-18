Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned US-UK supplies of chemical munitions to terrorists in Syria, considering these acts as “beyond understanding.”

In this regard, Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad stressed that the United States, Britain and their allies in the region breach the Chemical Weapons convention by supporting terrorist organizations in Syria and supplying them with toxic materials and weapons of all forms

Russian media quoted Zakharova as saying “That was the extent of their commitment to the international law and the victory of democracy; supplying poisonous materials to the terrorists with presenting photos of pictures for killed children as a coverage,” adding “this is beyond mind understanding.”

SANA, R.Raslan/Mazen

