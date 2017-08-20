Deir ez-Zor residents expressed their support for the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), on Wednesday, as the force battles the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS; formerly ISIS/ISIL) who have been besieging the city for over two years.

Deir ez-Zor resident (English): “The prices are better than before, but they are (still) expensive. We hope that God would lift the siege by the will of our army.”

Deir ez-Zor resident (English): “May God make them victorious, and may Him make ISIS humiliated. May God make us free of (ISIS) by the will of our army. I salute our army and president.”

Deir ez-Zor resident (English): “The prices are going down, the more our army is moving towards Deir ez-Zor, hopefully, the more the prices are going down.”

Deir ez-Zor resident (English): “May God protect (the army) and make them victorious in lifting the siege from that city. We thank Mr. president.”

Deir ez-Zor resident (English): “….Was 1500, onions cost 3000 (liras) Malokheyya cost 2000 (liras) we did not eat any of them, we had no money to buy them, the bread you can get was uneatable, it is even the bread.”

Deir ez-Zor resident (English): “We wouldn’t have sit here without the Syrian Arab Army, we are sleeping while the army is protects us.”

