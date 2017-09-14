The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video featuring the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles from its submarines in the Mediterranean Sea which target Daesh (ISIS, ISIL) positions in Syria.

The video shows the moment the Kalibr missiles were launched from Russia’s ‘Velikiy Novgorod’ and ‘Kolpino’ submarines based in the eastern Mediterranean on Thursday.

Seven missiles hit all the planned Islamic State (Daesh, IS, formerly ISIS) targets in Syria, including “control centers, communication hubs, militant weapons and ammunition warehouses in IS-controlled areas in southeast Deir ez-Zor,” according to the ministry.

The Russian military is assisting Syrian government forces to liberate the country’s territory from IS. The blockade of the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor was broken on September 5 by Syrian troops backed by the Russian Air Force, after a three-year siege of the city by terrorists. (source)

FULL VERSION: launches of cruise missiles «Kalibr»

Launches of cruise missiles “Kalibr” from frigate Admiral Essen against ISIS position in Syria to support “Tiger forces” of general Hassan Suheil, who liberating Deir ez-Zor.

Age-restricted video of the submarines strikes:

