Hundreds of Army Reinforcements Arrive in Deir Ezzur

The Syrian army troops are preparing for a new phase of military operations against the terrorists in Deir Ezzur after breaking the siege of the city and its military airport as well as withdrawal of ISIL (Daesh, ISIS, IS) from several strategic areas.

Deir Ezzur

A large number of reinforcements from the Syrian Army arrived at the 137th Artillery Brigade Base in Western Deir Ezzur to join their comrades in war on ISIL militants.

Fresh forces will be deployed to the provincial capital, where they will help launch the third phase of the Deir Ezzur military operation.

The Syrian Army convoy traveled through the recently liberated Sukhnah-Deir Ezzur Highway, marking the first time in years that the government has made this long trip through the vast Syrian Desert.

Also on Wednesday, the Syrian army continued its military operations in surrounding areas of Deir Ezzur city, inflicting heavy losses on ISIL terrorists.

The army units supported by allied forces in Deir Ezzur Airport launched intensive military operations in the surrounding areas of al-Juffreh village to the Southeast of Deir Ezzur city and managed to restore security to the regions around residential areas and military points of the village after regaining control of several areas.

Meantime, the Syrian fighter jets pounded the ISIL’s military positions in al-Janineh, Ayash, al-Baqilieh, Hatleh, al-Huweiqa and the crossing points of al-Juffreh, killing a large number of terrorists and also destroying their military vehicles.

Also in the past 24 hours, the Syrian army fortified new positions in areas surrounding the military airport of Deir Ezzur in order to restore further security to the airport.

A military source disclosed that the Syrian army troops are reinforcing their military positions in the areas which have recently come under their control, specially in the al-Tharda mountains.

Meantime, the Syrian army’s engineering units assisted by Russian experts are demining and removing the bombs planted by the ISIL terrorists group.

The source also said that the Syrian and Russian fighter jets are also targeting the ISIL’s military positions in Huweija Sukr, al-Mariyeh and Huweija al-Mariyeh in a bid to expand security of Deir Ezzur military airport.

This comes as tens of ISIL terrorists have fled to the town of Mouhsen located 30 kilometers from the airport and some others have also fled towards the city of al-Mayadeen.

Also on Wednesday, the Syrian army established full control of over 80 square kilometers of Deir Ezzur city.

“Several military convoys have arrived in Deir Ezzur and the Syrian army is getting ready to take back the remaining areas in the city,” a military source disclosed.

The military source reiterated that the army units have liberated over 80 square kilometers, and said, “Only few districts of Deir Ezzur are under ISIL’s control, but they are under the Syrian army’s siege.”

Meantime, the Syrian army said that it intends to maintain security of civilians in Deir Ezzur before advancing further.

“Over 80 ISIL positions in al-Baqilieh, Haribsha, Jabajab and the surrounding areas of Panorama have been destroyed,” the source said, adding that a backup convoy of the ISIL that had been sent to the region was targeted and destroyed by the Syrian army.

Several military vehicles of the ISIL were destroyed and a number of others were confiscated while several terrorists were killed in these clashes, he added.

Raqqa

The US-led coalition fighter jets bombed a region in Raqqa city, killing and wounding several more civilians.

The coalition warplanes hit hard al-Badu region in Raqqa city on Wednesday, killing at least 11 civilians.

Homs

The Syrian army continued its military operations against the ISIL terrorist group in a besieged region in the Central province of Homs, regaining control of five more towns after heavy clashes with the terrorists.

The army units advanced further into Eastern Homs and took control of Zaqroutiyeh, Dervishieh, Loyebdeh, Qaniman and Um Saj in an area of 72 square meters to the North of Manoukh.

The Syrian army inflicted heavy losses on the ISIL terrorists and destroyed their military vehicles and equipment.

Meantime, the Syrian troops engaged in mop-up and demining operations as well as removing the bombs laid by the ISIL terrorists.

Idlib

A Saudi commander of Tahrir al-Sham Hay’at (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front) was assassinated in the Eastern parts of Idlib province.

News websites affiliated to the terrorists reported that Abu Mohammad al-Share’i was killed by unknown assailants in Saraqib city in Eastern Idlib.

They added that he was formerly a commander of Jund al-Aqsa terrorist group.

Also on Wednesday, media sources reported that the foreign media workers are hurriedly fleeing Idlib towards Turkey as armed dissidents, Moscow and Ankara declared operations against Tahrir al-Sham Hay’at.

Media activists in Idlib reported that reporters of different international news agencies are leaving Idlib after reports said that agreements have been made for attacks against Tahrir al-Sham Hay’at by other militant groups, backed by the Russian and Turkish air forces.

Daesh withdraws from 90sq/km of Central Syria

The Syrian army drove ISIL out of 90sq/km of lands in the Central parts of the country after regaining control over 20 villages and hills.

The army units continued advances in Job al-Jarah region on Thursday after winning back control of the village of Anq al-Hawa in Eastern Homs, capturing the villages of Um Rajam, Mazra’at Nazal, Shalilat, al-Amoudiyeh, al-Hawiyeh, Rasm al-Sawaneh and Markaz al-Alaq.

Meantime, a military source said that the army forces could retake control of lands covering 90sq/km of area in Central Syria after gaining back 14 villages and 6 mountains and hills from the terrorists.

In a relevant development on Wednesday, the Syrian army continued its military operations against the ISIL terrorist group in a besieged region in the Central province of Homs, regaining control of five more towns after heavy clashes with the terrorists. The army units advanced further into Eastern Homs and took control of Zaqroutiyeh, Dervishieh, Loyebdeh, Qaniman and Um Saj in an area of 72 square meters to the North of Manoukh. The Syrian army inflicted heavy losses on the ISIL terrorists and destroyed their military vehicles and equipment. Meantime, the Syrian troops engaged in mop-up and demining operations as well as removing the bombs laid by the ISIL terrorists. Syrian Army Preparing to Use Deir Ezzur Airbase The Syrian army continued operations to establish security in areas near Deir Ezzur airbase and Battalion 137 base, and intensified the war on ISIL in Southeastern Deir Ezzur. The army soldiers conducted clean-up operations in areas near Deir Ezzur airbase on Thursday and established security at the military airport’s runways to get ready for anti-terrorism missions after removing the siege on Deir Ezzur city and regaining control of al-Tharda Mountains and the airbase in the last week. A military source said that using Deir Ezzur airbase for carrying out airstrikes against the ISIL will accelerate the operations in areas still under terrorists’ control in the region. Meantime, the Syrian fighter jets launched several attacks against the moves and positions of the ISIL in the villages of al-Janineh, Hatleh, al-Mari’yeh and al-Baqiliyeh, killing and wounding a large number of terrorists and destroying their bases and hideouts. The Syrian army had on Wednesday fortified new positions in areas surrounding the military airport of Deir Ezzur in order to restore further security to the airport. A military source disclosed that the Syrian army troops are reinforcing their military positions in the areas which have recently come under their control, specially in the al-Tharda mountains. Meantime, the Syrian army’s engineering units assisted by Russian experts are demining and removing the bombs planted by the ISIL terrorists group. The source also said that the Syrian and Russian fighter jets are also targeting the ISIL’s military positions in Huweija Sukr, al-Mariyeh and Huweija al-Mariyeh in a bid to expand security of Deir Ezzur military airport. This comes as tens of ISIL terrorists have fled to the town of Mouhsen located 30 kilometers from the airport and some others have also fled towards the city of al-Mayadeen.

SOURCES: Fars News Agency Fars News Agency Fars News Agency Submitted by SyrianPatriots ~~~ The real SyrianFreePress.NETwork at https://syrianfreepress.wordpress.com/2017/09/15/war-report-20170914/ Re-publications are welcome, but we kindly ask you, to facilitate the correct information's diffusion, to cite all these original links and sources. NOTE: The contents of the articles, speeches or comments on this page are of sole responsibility of their authors. The team and the editorial staff of SyrianFreePress do not necessarily subscribe every point of view expressed and are not responsible for any inaccurate, incorrect or offensive statement in this article. Complaints and corrections (verifiable) will be welcomed and accepted. Copyright owners can notify their claims to us, and the verified contents will be removed.

Advertisements