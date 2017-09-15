Tags
News War Historical Documentary ~ The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continues to advance in Deir Ezzor, captured more strategic points against Daesh (the so-called Islamic State of mercenary-terrorist gangs). The SAA’s elite Tiger Forces liberated the Radio Tower, Ayash storage, Al-Baghiliyah District, Sa’iqa camp, which is located in the Northwestern flanks of Deir ezzor. Also the Syrian Artillery Battalion, Missiles Battalion, Nishan Oil-field, which is located Southeastern of Deir ezzor Airbase have been liberated too.