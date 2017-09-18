Major war games between Russia and Belarus continued on Friday, despite concern from some NATO members. The Zapad 2017 drills have sparked criticism among members of the Western military alliance and in neighboring countries over a lack of transparency about the exercises.

Joint military drills between Russia and Belarus are well underway. Some Western officials have expressed concern over what they see as a threat to European security. Journalist Neil Clark says it’s not Russia and Belarus that have acted aggressively.

