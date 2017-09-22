Tags

, , , , , , ,

 

The ISIS-held area is crumbling in Syria and Iraq under a pressure on multiple frontlines.

The Iraqi Army and the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) are conducting large-scale anti-ISIS operations in the area of Hawija and in an area east of al-Qaim at the Deir Ezzor-Baghdad highway. The army and the PMU have liberated over 30 villages near Hawija and captured the town of Aanah east of al-Qaim.

...(...read more...)...
 Please support the SouthFront project by PayPal: southfront@list.ru
 or via: http://southfront.org/donate/
 or via: https://www.patreon.com/southfront

Advertisements