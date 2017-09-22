Tags
The ISIS-held area is crumbling in Syria and Iraq under a pressure on multiple frontlines.
The Iraqi Army and the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) are conducting large-scale anti-ISIS operations in the area of Hawija and in an area east of al-Qaim at the Deir Ezzor-Baghdad highway. The army and the PMU have liberated over 30 villages near Hawija and captured the town of Aanah east of al-Qaim.
