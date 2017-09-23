About this video/community guidelines: if you are Minor or Mentally unstable please do not watch this video. This video contain graphic images (NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN UNDER AGE OF 18). This footage is not intended to be violent sensational shocking disrespectful or glorify violence in any way. This video is only for News War Documentary Historical and Educational purposes.

FOOTAGE FROM THE S.R.G (Syrian Republican Guard) & GENERAL ISSAM ZAHREDDINE IN BATTLE FOR SAQR ISLAND IN DEIR EZZOR

Forces from the Syrian Arab Army battled the so-called Islamic state terror organisation mercenaries in the Huijat Saqr(Hwijt Saker) neighbourhood of Deir ezzor.

Syrian Arab Army’s troops crossed a distributary of the Euphrates River connecting Deir ezzor’s city centre and the Neighbourhood of Hwijt Saker.

Amongst the fighters was the Major General of the Syrian Republican Guard Issam Zahreddine.

Heavy fighting then commenced between Syrian Arab Army soldiers and Isis militants.

S.A.A BREAKS THROUGH ISIS DEFENSES ON SAKR ISLAND IN DEIR EZZOR

ISIS is putting up tough resistance at Sakr (Saqr) Island but is slowly buckling to the overwhelming firepower deployed by the Syrian Arab Army. Hezbollah’s media wing released footage of the Syrian Arab Army troops engaging entrenched Jihadists units on the embattled island, located across the river Southeast of Deir ezzor.

The video shows Syrian Arab Army’s Battle-tanks, Artillery, machine guns, and assault troops of the 4th Mechanized Division clearing the path and leading the way through ISIS-controlled points across Saqr island. Towards the end of the video, Airstrikes are even put on display Government forces are notably shown crossing the Euphrates River by boat at one point in the video suggesting reinforcements to be pouring into the area.

