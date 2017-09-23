The elite Tiger Forces of the Syrian Arab Army have liberated all? of Southeast Raqqa and Northwest Deir ezzor Governorates from the so-called Islamic state terror organisation, following a massive offensive push up the West bank of the Euphrates…

Hours ago the Syrian Arab Army liberated the strategic Town of Ma’adan…

By securing the entire Western bank of the Euphrates North of Deir ezzor, the Syrian Arab Army has de facto besieged any Isis forces which may remain in the desolate inland desert spaces of Southeastern Raqqa although it is hard to believe that the Terrorist group left behind militants to defend such valueless areas…

Given the general patten of Isis strategic withdrawals, it appears that the Jihadist faction has completely withdrawn either to the Eastern bank and/or South of Deir ezzor city…

