The lifting of the siege around the city of Deir ez-Zor by the Russian Air Force-backed Syrian Army has tremendously eased the life of people there, but it’s still just a semblance of normal life, as the full eradication of Islamic State terrorists still lies ahead.

Before the siege was lifted, Deir ez-Zor had been under a tight blockade and constant shelling from Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorists for more than three years. Supplies were delivered solely by air, through airdrops by military cargo planes and infrequent and daring helicopter flights, used mainly for delivering reinforcements to the enduring garrison of the besieged enclave.

Siege survivors told RT’s Murad Gazdiev that the staple diet for the past year was za’atar (a mixture of herbs usually used as spice) mixed with water because the ingredients for proper bread were scarce. Zaatar is a traditional Middle Eastern spice mainly made of oregano, so the main ration of many residents in Deir ez-Zor was effectively dried grass with water.

Prices of the most common food items had soared in the city, which was cut off from the other government-held areas. People sold everything of value, even their cars and property, to secure basic survival for their families…(..READ MORE..)…

Advertisements