Tags
Deir Ezzor, idleb, Russia, Russian Aerospace Forces, Russian Air Force, Russian Airstrikes, Russian Defense System, Russian fighter jets, Terrorism By Proxy, Terrorist killed, Terrorists Gangs, War Criminals, War on Syria, War Strategy
The following footages are not intended to be violent sensational shocking disrespectful or glorify violence in any way. Those footages are only for News War Documentary Historical and Educational purposes.
Russian aircraft eliminate insurgents’ underground base in Idlib province
Elimination of armored vehicles of militants in Idlib province
Elimination of car bombs services in Idlib province
Airstrike on multiple launch rocket systems of terrorists