The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that Russian strategic bombers have carried out strikes on positions of Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS) and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organizations in Deir Ezzor and Idleb provinces in Syria.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a statement that Tu-95MS strategic bombers, which took off from the Engels airfield in Russia and flew over Iran and Iraq, delivered a strike with cruise missiles at terrorist groups’ targets in Syria, noting that the sudden strikes destroyed a number of terrorist command posts, troop concentrations, and military equipment, as well as ammunition depots.

Konashenkov said that the attacks against ISIS positions in Deir Ezzor were carried out to support the successful offensive operations by the Syrian Arab Army to wipe out the terrorists’ last stronghold, adding that all the targets were outside populated areas and safely away from US forces and militants of the “Syrian Democratic Forces” (SDF) located in the areas where ISIS are positioned.

He noted that for the sake of ensuring the security of US forces and SDF groups, Russia has refrained from mentioning the exact locations of their positions.

No information about which sides US special forces are fighting in Syria

In a relevant context, Russian defense Ministry said that Moscow has not received any answer on sides that US special forces are fighting in Syria.

Sputnik quoted Konashenkov as saying that the photos of ISIS positions which taken over by the US special forces showed no traces of clashes , no shell craters, no air bombs, nor are there any guards or defense fortifications, adding that this raises questions about who US special forces are fighting side by side and against whom, affirming that Russia had not received any justified explanations concerning this issue.

