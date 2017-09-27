Emmanuel Nahshon, Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesman declared that Israel’s presence in an independent Kurdistan will increase Israel’s ability to weaken Russia and Syria.

In a meeting with Kurdistan’s special envoy, Safeen Dizayee in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesman said Israel endorses Kurdish Independence and all countries must respect the decision of Kurdistan’s people.

“The Kurds have friends and supporters all across Israel, The Kurds and Israelis have deep ties, Our two nations have fought against all odds when those surrounding us wanted to destroy us and an independent Kurdistan will be like a second Israel where we can weaken our enemies like Russia and Iran”, he added.

As Lebanese journalist and political commentator Osama al-Sharif wrote in the Jordan Times:

“Netanyahu and his far-right allies know very well that a unilateral Kurdish decision to cede from Iraq in the absence of an agreement over a number of contentious issues, least of which is the future of oil-rich Kirkuk province, would trigger a civil war that is likely to spill over”. “Destabilizing the region and weakening central governments will shift attention from Israel’s nefarious policies towards the Palestinians while hastening the process of colonization of what remains of the West Bank”, he continued.

