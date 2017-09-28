Footage has been released by the Russian Ministry of Defence showing the latest result of ongoing Russian Airstrikes against militant forces throughout Northwest Syria… The footage captured by Russian drones and from the targeting pods on Russian combat Aircraft shows the destruction of militant command bases, Battle-Tanks, and entire truck convoys by precision strikes… All of the militant targets engaged in the footage belong to the Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, located in Southern Idlib…

About this video/community guidelines… If you are Minor or Mentally unstable please do not watch this video… This video contains graphics images(NOT RECOMMENDED FOR CHILDREN UNDER AGE OF 18) violence and possible war crimes… Think footage is not intended to be violent sensational shocking disrespectful or glorify violence in any way… This video is only for News War Documentary Historical and Educational purposes…

Advertisements