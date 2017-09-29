In the first few days of their work in Deir Ezzor, the Russian sappers managed to disable more than 1,500 IEDs, inspected 8 kilometers of roads, 8 buildings and about 3 hectares of land in the area.

Russian sappers along with their counterparts from the Syrian Arab Army started the demining of public facilities in Deir Ezzor city, east of Syria. Most of the city was liberated and the siege by ISIS was lifted by the SAA and allies with assistance from the Russian forces.

More than 15 square kilometers, 150 million square meters, will be scanned and de-mined in the city. ISIS terrorists with their US sponsors were busy not only making life near impossible to the besieged civilians in the city but also to make the city impossible to live in long after they leave.

Russian sappers along with their counterparts from the Syrian Arab Army engineering units have worked hand in hand to clean the entire liberated Eastern Aleppo districts from mines and IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) planted by the FSA, al-Nusra and other mercenary-terrorist gangs before they left. (…read more…)

Advertisements