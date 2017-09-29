The Russian service specialists have build a bridge across the Euphrates River in Deir ezzor in order to transport military hardware… The Russian military road service specialists have built a bridge across Euphrates a few kilometers from Deir ezzor in Northeast Syria to transport military hardware and personnel to the Eastern bank Vladimir Burovtev chif of the road service at the Russian Ministry of Defence said: _.«We used unmanned aerial vehicles. During the installation work, explosive substances and grenades were falling on us from above. Nevertheless, we had no less-no wounded no victims. Everything was done on time»… The total length of the crossing is nearly 700 feet while the capacity is 8.000 vehicles per day…

Advertisements