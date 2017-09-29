Syrian Army units repelled a large-scale Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS) attack on the international Deir-Ezzor-Palmyra highway in the Syrian Badia.

According to SANA reporter, groups of ISIS terrorists launched over the past hours a fierce assault against points of the army units protecting the international highway in al-Shoula and Kabajib area.

Covered by military warplanes and helicopters, the army units and the allied and supporting forces confronted the attack, leaving deaths and losses in the terrorists’ ranks, the reporter said, adding that the army units are now working on clearing the area of the fleeing ISIS terrorists to fully secure the highway.

In the meantime, fierce clashes erupted between the army units, backed by the Air Force, and ISIS terrorists in Huweijet Saqr and on the axis of Khsham and Hatla Fouqani, while the army’s Artillery targeted movements and hideouts of ISIS in Hatla and the neighborhoods of al-Rushdiyeh, al-Huweiqeh, al-Ardi, Knamat and Khsarat.

Many terrorists were killed, others were injured and several of their vehicles and hideouts were destroyed as a result of the clashes.

Syrian Army destroys two vehicles of Daesh and kills many terrorists

Syrian Arab Army and Syrian Armed Forces units killed and injured many Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS) terrorists during fierce clashes in Hweijet al-Saker area southeast of Deir Ezzor city and destroyed two vehicles equipped with heavy machineguns. SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor pointed out that the artillery bombardments and airstrikes by the Syrian army targeted the dens and positions of ISIS in Hweijet al-Saker area, al-Husseinia village to the northeast of the city at the vicinity of Hweijet Qate’a and the neighborhoods of al-Hweiqa ,al-Arddi, Khassarat and Kanamat, where heavy losses were inflicted upon the terrorists. In another context, ISIS terrorists kidnapped five families and burned their cars and identification documents near al-Kasra town in the northwestern countryside of Deir Ezzor when they attempted to escape the areas where the terrorist organization is operating.

