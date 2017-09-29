Tags
Syria’s ambassador to the UN has accused the US of trying to claim credit for the operation to retake the city of Deir ez-Zor from ISIS.
Bashar Jaafari acusa a EEUU de ayudar al ISIS:
El delegado de Siria frente a la ONU, Bashar Jaafari, acusó a Estados Unidos de intervenir en su país para ayudar al autodenominado Estado Islámico.