Syria’s ambassador to the UN has accused the US of trying to claim credit for the operation to retake the city of Deir ez-Zor from ISIS.

Bashar Jaafari acusa a EEUU de ayudar al ISIS:

El delegado de Siria frente a la ONU, Bashar Jaafari, acusó a Estados Unidos de intervenir en su país para ayudar al autodenominado Estado Islámico.

