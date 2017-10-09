Tags
al-Mayadin, al-Suhkna, Deir Ezzor, Euphrates River, Euphrates Valley, Maps, Palmyra-Deir Ezzor highway, Russia & Syria military, SAA Military Reports, Syrian Arab Army, Syrian Army, Syrian Army victory, Syrian borders, Syrian Resistance, War Against Terrorism, War on Syria, War Strategy
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies have repelled all ISIS attacks, re-gained an area east of al-Suhkna and restored control over the Palmyra-Deir Ezzor highway.
Separetely, the SAA has started storming the ISIS stronghold of al-Mayadin in the Euphrates Valley. Government troops captured the old airport and many other points west and south of al-Mayadin.
...(...read more...)...