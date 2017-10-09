The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and its allies have repelled all ISIS attacks, re-gained an area east of al-Suhkna and restored control over the Palmyra-Deir Ezzor highway.

Separetely, the SAA has started storming the ISIS stronghold of al-Mayadin in the Euphrates Valley. Government troops captured the old airport and many other points west and south of al-Mayadin.

