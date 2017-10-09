WARNING: If you are minor or too psychologically sensitive please do not watch these videos. # These videos may contain graphics images. # These footages is not intended to be sensationally shocking violent or to glorify violence in any way. # These videos are only for News War Documentary Historical and Educational purposes.

SYRIA:THE ARRIVAL OF THE S.A.A & ALLIES TO AL-RAHBA CASTLE S/W OF AL MAYADEEN CITY



The arrival of the Syrian Arab Army’s troops alongside allied paramilitaries groups to Al Rahba Castle Southwest of the Al Mayadeen city in Deir ezzor province…

RUSSIAN JETS HIT ISIS REINFORCEMENTS IN AL MAYADEEN & ABU KAMAL IN DEIR EZZOR



_. «Russian Air Force task force in Syria targeted Isis-Terrorists reinforcements of foreign fighters coming from Iraq to the vicinity of the Town of Abu Kamal near the Iraq-Syria border», the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Saturday…

_. «As all Terrorist targets including command outposts, manpower, and Armored vehicles were identified and confirmed within a week a series of Airstrikes followed» it added…

_. «An Airstrike near Abu Kamal destroyed Islamists outpost, killing some 40 militants from Tajikistan and Iraq, as well as 7 SUV’s with DShK and ZU-23-2 machine guns mounted on them» the statement said…

_. «A separate strike near the Al Mayadeen city killed up to 80 Isis-Terrorists among them nine fighters from the Northern Caucasus,destroyed a command center, 18 SUV’s, and three ammunition depots… Also Russian Jets bombed a group of 60 foreign fighters national of (former Soviet Republics) Tunisia and Egypt» the statement said, adding that:

_. «12 SUV’s carrying heavy weapons were destroyed in the Airstrikes»... The Russian Ministry of Defense also confirmed that a previous strike near Abu Kamal killed influential Isis field commanders, said to be “natives of Northern Caucasus”…

AL MAYADEEN MAP UPDATE/S.A.A MAKES FRESH GAINS SOUTH OF AL MAYADEEN IN DEIR EZZOR



The Syrian Arab Army’s, spearheaded by the elite Tiger Forces, resumed its strict mission to seize the largest Isis stronghold of Al Mayadeen city… The Tiger Forces supported by Russian Air Force managed to liberated Al Mayadeen Airport which is located Southeastern of Al-Rahba Castle… The Syrian Arab Army’s troops advanced Southern of Al Mayadeen towards Kharafi farms and liberated it… By this advance, it seems that the Tiger Forces want to siege Al Mayadeen by cutting its military supply from the South axis… Earlier today Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the Russian Air Force targeted Isis reinforcements coming from Iraq to the vicinity of the Town of Abu Kamal near Iraq-Syria border near Al Mayadeen, killed up to 80 Isis-Terrorists…

AL MAYADEEN MAP UPDATE/S.A.A ADVANCES IN WEST AXIS OF AL MAYADEEN IN DEIR EZZOR PROVINCE



The Syrian Arab Army’s troops, spearheaded by elite Tiger Forces, resumed its strict mission to seize the largest the so-called Islamic state stronghold of Al Mayadeen city… The Syrian Arab Army’s troops managed to advance 27 k.m² in the desert from its site near Thirddah Mount in Deir ezzor-Al Mayadeen Road to hills which located in front of Al Mayadeen city… The Syrian Arab Army’s troops supported by the Russian Air Force stormed Al Mayadeen from the West axis, liberated Al-Rahba Castle, Bakery, Sesame Neighbourhood, Silos in West part of Al Mayadeen, after killing 25 Isis-Terrorists,injuring 34 others, and destroying their equipment… The clashes continue while reports confirmed that Isis transfer many of its militants to Al Mayadeen to repel Syrian Arab Army’s advance…

S.A.A. IS 2 K.M² AWAY FROM THE LARGEST ISIS BASTION IN DEIR EZZOR:AL MAYADEEN CITY



The Syrian Arab Army’s troops, spearheaded by elite Tiger Forces, resumed its strict mission to seize the largest the so-called Islamic state stronghold of Al Mayadeen city… Aiming to eradicate Isis Jihadists from the entire Deir ezzor province, the Government troops backed by Russian Air support, managed today afternoon to advance along Euphrates River towards Al Mayadeen city… Only 2 k.m² left for the combat forces to reach Al Mayadeen, said a military source… The 3D video footage shows the map of the city of Al Mayadeen,where the Syrian Arab Army’s troops operating against the so-called Islamic state in the city… _. «We can see Al-Balaum rotary from our new sites in the front of the city»… The source added… Yesterday the Syrian Arab Army’s troops liberated 20 k.m² South of Deir ezzor-Al Mayadeen highway…

