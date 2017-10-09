Tags
Syrian Arab Army’s Gen. Accuses U.S. of Supplying Daesh
and al-Nusra Front Terrorists With Weapons
Gen. Ali Al Ali, chief of the main operational directorate of the Syrian Arab Army, accused the U.S. of supplying weapons to terrorists bought under the Pentagon’s program of assistance to ‘U.S. allies’.
DAMASCUS (Sputnik News) — The United States is supplying weapons to terrorists in Syria, not the opposition, Gen. Ali Al Ali, chief of the main operational directorate of the Syrian army, told reporters during a demonstration of weapons seized from militants.
“We know that the United States delivered 1,421 trucks with military equipment and weapons between June 5 and September 15 this year to terrorists in Syria. The weapons were allegedly intended to fight terrorists, but eventually they fell into the hands of militants of the Islamic State [Daesh] and Jabhat al-Nusra [terrorist groups banned in Russia],” Ali said.
He said Syrian radicals were getting weapons bought under the Pentagon’s program of assistance to US allies.
Another Syrian army serviceman Walid Khali told reporters during a demonstration of weapons seized from terrorists that militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group, who attacked the observation post of the Russian military police in Syria on September 18, carried weapons made in the United States, Belgium and France.
“Today, weapons are presented here that were seized from militants a few weeks ago. They were delivered to terrorists illegally from abroad. There are over 100 items of small arms and hand-held grenade launchers made in the United States, Belgium and France,” Khali said.
Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov, responsible for counter-terrorism coordination has also stated that despite steps taken by the UN, Daesh and other terror groups keep receiving weapons, ammunition, military equipment, political cover, “using counter-terror issues to achieve cynical political and geopolitical objectives.”
Daesh has been able to establish control over large territories in Syria and Iraq, but has lost many of its gains over the last year. It has also claimed responsibility for numerous terrorist attacks across the world.
Results of Russian Air Campaign
and U.S.-led Coalition Intervention in Syria
(click on image to enlarge)
Russian Defense Ministry: “U.S. Support for Terrorists in Syria Main Obstacle to Defeating Them”
The Russian Defense Ministry has said that the US support for terrorist factions in Syria is the main obstacle to the anti-terror fight in the war-torn country.
“The main obstacle to the complete elimination of Daesh in Syria is not the military capabilities of terrorists, but rather the support of [our] American colleagues,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Wednesday.
He went on to say that a series of Daesh attacks against the Syrian forces have been carried out from the areas where the “US military mission” is deployed.
On September 28, a group of 300 Daesh militants left the city of Rubkan moving in the direction of the city of Al-Qaryatayn in the Homs province. The militants managed to avoid the Syrian army’s hidden posts using coordinates that can only be obtained through aerial reconnaissance and attacked Syrian positions. On the same day, another Daesh group conducted a number of attacks against the Syrian forces along the strategic road connecting Palmyra and Deir ez-Zor.
“The listed attacks of terrorists are linked by only one thing — they were all carried out from a 50-kilometer zone around the settlement of al-Tanf on the Syrian-Jordanian border, and all from where the ‘US military mission’ is located…,” Konashenkov added.
Konashenkov also said that the defense ministry had warned the United States it would repel any attacks by terrorists from the zones controlled by the US forces.
Earlier in September, the Russian Defense Ministry published a batch of aerial pictures showing that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the US troops that support them are present in Syria’s areas held by Daesh.
SOURCES: Sputnik News Sputnik News
