Gen. Ali Al Ali, chief of the main operational directorate of the Syrian Arab Army, accused the U.S. of supplying weapons to terrorists bought under the Pentagon’s program of assistance to ‘U.S. allies’.

DAMASCUS (Sputnik News) — The United States is supplying weapons to terrorists in Syria, not the opposition, Gen. Ali Al Ali, chief of the main operational directorate of the Syrian army, told reporters during a demonstration of weapons seized from militants.

“We know that the United States delivered 1,421 trucks with military equipment and weapons between June 5 and September 15 this year to terrorists in Syria. The weapons were allegedly intended to fight terrorists, but eventually they fell into the hands of militants of the Islamic State [Daesh] and Jabhat al-Nusra [terrorist groups banned in Russia],” Ali said.

He said Syrian radicals were getting weapons bought under the Pentagon’s program of assistance to US allies.

Another Syrian army serviceman Walid Khali told reporters during a demonstration of weapons seized from terrorists that militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group, who attacked the observation post of the Russian military police in Syria on September 18, carried weapons made in the United States, Belgium and France.

“Today, weapons are presented here that were seized from militants a few weeks ago. They were delivered to terrorists illegally from abroad. There are over 100 items of small arms and hand-held grenade launchers made in the United States, Belgium and France,” Khali said.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov, responsible for counter-terrorism coordination has also stated that despite steps taken by the UN, Daesh and other terror groups keep receiving weapons, ammunition, military equipment, political cover, “using counter-terror issues to achieve cynical political and geopolitical objectives.”

Daesh has been able to establish control over large territories in Syria and Iraq, but has lost many of its gains over the last year. It has also claimed responsibility for numerous terrorist attacks across the world.

Results of Russian Air Campaign

and U.S.-led Coalition Intervention in Syria

(click on image to enlarge)

Russian Defense Ministry: “U.S. Support for Terrorists in Syria Main Obstacle to Defeating Them”