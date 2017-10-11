The Syrian Arab Army, backed by Russian air cover, is advancing against the mercenary-terrorist gangs of Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS) in the province of Deir-ez Zor. The terrorists are fighting to retain their last strongholds in the region. The newly-liberated village of Hatla, in the province of Deir-ez Zor, witnessed a particularly brutal battle.

While travelling with the Syrian army, RT exclusively witnessed first-hand how combing a liberated village can turn into a fierce fire-fight with Daesh.

Over the past week, Russian jets have intensified their sorties, conducting up to 150 surgical strikes against terrorist convoys coming into Syria from Iraq, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

RT’s Murad Gazdiev managed to get first-hand experience of the fighting as he accompanied the Syrian military across the only bridge over the Euphrates river in the area – straight to the frontline in Hatla village in Deir-ez Zor province. Gazdiev was standing just 500 meters from IS positions when the terrorists launched their assault, which started with an engine roar leading to fire from guns and heavier weapons…(read more)…

Advertisements