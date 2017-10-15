Tags
(South Front Maps) ~ These maps provide a general look at the key stages of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) operation to liberate the strategic Syrian city of Mayadin from Daesh (so called ISIS, ISIL, IS) mercenary-terrorists.
On October 14, the army and its allies took full control over the city that had been one of the key ISIS strongholds in the Euphrates Valley fro a long time.
Now, government forces are consolidating their recent gains and preparing for further operations on the both banks of the Euphrates River.