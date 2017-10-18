Footage has been released on Pro-government social media showing a significant portion of the Syrian Arab Army’s campaign against the so-called Islamic state in and around the strategic Al Mayadeen city (Deir Ezzor Province)…

The footage showing the Syrian Arab Army’s elite Tiger Forces Division, conducting a powerful mechanized offensive against Isis militants using modern Battle-Tanks, Gun-trucks, infantry fighting vehicles, Rocket Artillery, and Air power…

WARNING: If you are minor or too psychologically sensitive please do not watch these videos. # These videos may contain graphics images. # These footages is not intended to be sensationally shocking violent or to glorify violence in any way. # These videos are only for News War Documentary Historical and Educational purposes.

A tip: whoever you want, download the videos here published, because Youtube is closing down many channels that reproduce footages of the anti-terrorist operations of the Syrian and Russian Army…as the Truth must not be widespread, only lies…

RELATED:

S.A.A & Allies Controls Salhiyah and Maret Fouqani in East Shore of Euphrates in Deir Ezzor

The Syrian Ministry of Defense released scenes of the Syrian Arab Army’s and allied forces controls over the Towns of Salhiyyah and Maret Fouqani along the Eastern shore of the Euphrates River in Deir ezzor, and the expulsion of Isis-Terrorists…

Over the last week, the Syrian Arab Army’s troops had been rolling up the Eastern Euphrates shore directly opposite the Deir ezzor city, liberating a sting of Towns and villages from Isis militants in the process…

Whilst Isis counterattacks towards these Towns poses the most immediate and obvious danger, Syrian Arab Army’s troops also need to prepare for a possible dust up with Kurdish-led forces located to the Northeast of their current positions…

Advertisements