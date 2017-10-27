WARNING: If you are minor or too psychologically sensitive please do not watch these videos. # These videos may contain graphics images. # These footages is not intended to be sensationally shocking violent or to glorify violence in any way. # These videos are only for News War Documentary Historical and Educational purposes.

Violent battles in the Eastern countryside of Hama, and control of the Syrian Arab Army’s and Allied forces over new areas… The war media team released video footage of the Syrian Arab Army’s progress during the past hours in Eastern Hama/Salamiyah countryside include the aerial scenes of the controlled areas… Heavy clashes resumed in the Northeastern Hama countryside between the Syrian Arab Army’s troops and Al-Qaeda’s linked Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham… Led by the elite Republic Guards and pro-government forces managed to reclaim Jubbal al-Abyad, a small village located to West of Shuhatiyah which was liberated earlier and ten more villages… The fresh advance comes as part of a wider offensive launched by the S.A.A to reach out for Rahjan, a major bastion for the H.T.S in the area… The military campaign aims primarily at full securing Ithriyah-Khanassir highway from its Northwestern flanks after cleaning up the Southern flanks…

After the reinforcement, Warplane marching for the Syrian Arab Army’s and its Allies targeting Headquarters of the so-called Islamic state Terror-group at the Syrian-Iraqi Border… Scenes of the targeted the Headquarters and elements of the Isis Terror organization in the Syrian-Iraqi border in the framework of the «Al-Fajr 3» by the unit of Aircraft, in the operations room of Syria’s and Allies, after the organization strengthened its positions on the Syrian-Iraqi border…

SANA News Agency camera in the khasham Town after liberation from the so-called Islamic state Terror-group in Deir ezzor Eastern bank of Euphrates River… On the Eastern bank of the Euphrates River, Syrian Arab Army’s units managed to advance in the direction of the Northeastern countryside towards Al-Jadida area destroying the last gathering of Isis-Terrorists in the surrounding of khasham Town… The reporter also added that the Syrian Arab Air Forces and Artillery carried out intensive strikes against Isis dens in the Neighbourhoods of Al-Hamidyia, Al-Ardi, Al-Jubaila, kanamat, and khasarat, killing scores of Isis-Terrorists and destroying their Arms and ammunition… Civil sources said that 8 of Isis killed in clashes among Isis-Affiliated groups, 6 of whom are of foreign nationalities… The sources added that new groups of Isis-Terrorists fled away from the Southeastern countryside of Deir ezzor including three of their leaders…

