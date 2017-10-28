Two senior commanders of the terrorist groups affiliated to the Free Syrian Army (FSA) were killed in two assassination attempts in the Southern province of Dara’a, militant-affiliated websites disclosed on Saturday.

The websites reported that Ehsan Awaz Hawshan, one of the commanders of the FSA-affiliated Shabab al-Shona, was killed in a bomb blast in the town of Seida in Dara’a province.

In the meantime, Nasar al-Za’abi, a commander of Jeish al-Thora, was killed by unknown attackers’ gun fire in the town of al-Yadoudeh in Dara’a province.

News websites reported earlier this month that Farouq Qazal, the commander of Brigade 15 of Special Forces affiliated to Ferqat al-Qadesiyeh of the FSA, was killed when a bomb detonated in Dara’a al-Balad region in Dara’a city, adding that another militant was also wounded.

According to the websites, Qazal was defusing a bomb which was planted in front of the house of one of Ahrar al-Sham commanders named Abu Jamal Abu Nabovat when it was detonated.

Also, based on reports, infighting between the ISIL and FSA militants in Western Dara’a killed 10 ISIL militants, including two of its commanders namely Abu Mohammad Abedin and Abdollah al-Safouri.

