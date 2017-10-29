Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization possess depots and hideouts which contain toxic weapons in a number of villages and towns, particularly in Ma’arat Misrin , 9km north of Idleb city, local sources said Sunday.

Local sources told SANA that al-Qaeda-linked Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization possesses a number of depots which contain toxic materials in Idleb Province, asserting that the Takfiri organization stores shells filled with toxic materials in the towns of Ghazleh and Ma’arat Misrin.

On 19 October, The US Department of State admitted that Ahrar al-Sham terrorist organization possesses chemical weapons in Idleb.

The sources added that part of the toxic substances possessed by the terrorists of Jabhat al-Nusra is locally made, while the other part is manufactured in private factories, likely Americans.

The local sources pointed out that they have ‘confirmed information’ that the terrorist organizations in Ma’arat Misrin are able to manufacture 15km- locally-made rockets equipped with toxic substances.

The sources warned against using toxic materials by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists against the civilians in an attempt to accuse the Syrian Arab Army.

The terrorist organizations repeatedly used toxic materials in shelling the residential areas in Syria, particularly in Aleppo where terrorists of “Nour al-Din al-Zenki Movement” targeted with toxic materials the residential neighborhoods in Aleppo on August 2016.

