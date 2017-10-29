Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Sharaf Qaleb Luqman dismissed speculations that contagious diseases like cholera are the result of sanctions and lack of hygiene in his country, and said Saudi Arabia is using biological weapons to spread such diseases among people.

“Poisonous gases were spread in the sky after the US, Saudi and Israeli fighter jets’ direct airstrikes and they came down to the ground with the rain and penetrated and contaminated our underground waters,” Luqman said on Saturday.

He added that after the latest airstrike using the banned gases, symptoms of cholera were seen in the Yemeni children.

“Therefore, it was a biological war as Saudi Arabia has already used all types of banned weapons against us,” Luqman said.

Saudi Arabia has been striking Yemen since March 2015 to restore power to fugitive president Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh. The Saudi-led aggression has so far killed at least 15,000 Yemenis, including hundreds of women and children.

Despite Riyadh’s claims that it is bombing the positions of the Ansarullah fighters, Saudi bombers are flattening residential areas and civilian infrastructures.

According to several reports, the Saudi-led air campaign against Yemen has drove the impoverished country towards humanitarian disaster, as Saudi Arabia’s deadly campaign prevented the patients from travelling abroad for treatment and blocked the entry of medicine into the war-torn country.

The cholera outbreak in Yemen which began in April, has also claimed 2,100 lives and has infected 700,000, as the nation has been suffering from what the World Health Organization (WHO) describes as the “largest epidemic in the world” amid a non-stop bombing campaign led by Saudi Arabia. Also Riyadh’s deadly campaign prevented the patients from traveling abroad for treatment and blocked the entry of medicine into the war-torn country.

According to reports, the cholera epidemic in Yemen, which is the subject of a Saudi Arabian war and total embargo, is the largest recorded in modern history.

