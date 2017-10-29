Tags
Ahrar al-Sham, Daraa, Free Syrian Army, FSA, Jordanian border, QSD, Quwwāt Sūriyā al-Dīmuqrāṭīya, SAA Military Reports, SDF, Syrian Arab Army, Syrian Army, Syrian Army victory, Syrian Democratic Forces, Syrian Patriots, Syrian Resistance, Terrorist killed, Terrorists, Terrorists Gangs, War Against Terrorism, War Criminals, War on Syria, War Strategy
The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF, alias QSD groups, قوات سوريا الديمقراطية, Quwwāt Sūriyā al-Dīmuqrāṭīya) engaged in fierce clashes over distributing people’s properties in the newly-captured Raqqa city in Northeastern Syria, militant-affiliated websites reported on Saturday.
The websites said that two groups of the SDF clashed with each other fiercely in Tal Aliz street in the Central part of Raqqa city after disagreements and disputes erupted among them over distribution of stolen properties and possessions of the people.
The SDF fighters opened fire at each other in the Raqqa streets, the websites added.
There is no report on the possible number of casualties in the clashes.
SOURCE: excerpts from Fars News Agency, 28/10/2017 Syrian, Russian, Iranian, Hezb Military Reports Submitted by SyrianPatriots War Press Info Network at: https://syrianfreepress.wordpress.com/2017/10/29/sdf-brigand-gangs/ ~ Re-publications are welcome, but we kindly ask you, to facilitate the correct information's diffusion, to cite all these original links and sources.
NOTE: The contents of the articles, speeches or comments on this page are of sole responsibility of their authors. The team and the editorial staff of SyrianFreePress do not necessarily subscribe every point of view expressed and are not responsible for any inaccurate, incorrect or offensive statement in this article. Complaints and corrections (verifiable) will be welcomed and accepted. Copyright owners can notify their claims to us, and the verified contents will be removed.
SCROLL DOWN TO READ OR LEAVE COMMENTS