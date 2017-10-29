The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF, alias QSD groups, قوات سوريا الديمقراطية‎, Quwwāt Sūriyā al-Dīmuqrāṭīya) engaged in fierce clashes over distributing people’s properties in the newly-captured Raqqa city in Northeastern Syria, militant-affiliated websites reported on Saturday.

The websites said that two groups of the SDF clashed with each other fiercely in Tal Aliz street in the Central part of Raqqa city after disagreements and disputes erupted among them over distribution of stolen properties and possessions of the people.

The SDF fighters opened fire at each other in the Raqqa streets, the websites added.

There is no report on the possible number of casualties in the clashes.