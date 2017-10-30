On 26 October 2017, residents from the Al-Meshlab neighborhood in Raqqa were targeted by gunfire from forces backed by the U.S. Members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) – Kurdish militias supported by the U.S.A. – opened fire on civilians, injuring some of them.

Local media said civilians were injured as they demanded to return to their “liberated” houses in Meshlab. People had gathered on the road leading to the neighborhood and asked forces to let them enter Meshlab, independent local news site Raqqa 24 reported.

Following some videos:

click on map to enlarge ~ here for the original link

NOTE: The contents of the articles, speeches or comments on this page are of sole responsibility of their authors. The team and the editorial staff of SyrianFreePress do not necessarily subscribe every point of view expressed and are not responsible for any inaccurate, incorrect or offensive statement in this article. Complaints and corrections (verifiable) will be welcomed and accepted. Copyright owners can notify their claims to us, and the verified contents will be removed.

SCROLL DOWN TO READ OR LEAVE COMMENTS

Advertisements