SAAA thwarts attack by al-Nusra on Hadar

[Quneitra countryside]

The Syrian Arab Army thwarted on Saturday a fierce attack by Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists on Hadar town in the northern countryside of Quneitra province.

A field commander told SANA’s reporter that Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists attacked Hadar town from all directions as it is besieged by al-Nusra groups that are associated with the Israeli enemy which provided them with various kinds of support.

The support provided by Israeli enemy was by opening paths to transfer the terrorists in the town’s surroundings which extend on a very long front , as well as providing them with weapons, ammo, logistic coverage, supplying, and rushing the wounded to Israeli hospitals in the occupied territories, the commander said.

The army units, backed by the supporting forces, managed to retake all the positions which the terrorists had attacked and completely foil the attack and which attempted to establish a “buffer zone” serving the Israeli enemy.

Occupied Golan locals demonstrate in protest of

Israel’s support to terrorist attack on Hadar

Occupied Golan ~ People of Occupied Syrian Golan took to the streets to protest the Israeli support for the terrorist attack lunched by Jabhat al-Nusra on the town of Hadar in the countryside of Quneitra.

Hundreds of Syrians demonstrated inside the occupied territories off the town of Hadar, which has been subjected, since the dawn, to a violent terrorist attack launched by Jabhat al-Nusra and backed by the Israeli occupation entity from al-Tuloul al-Homr area that is adjacent to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, local sources in the Occupied Golan told SANA.

According to the sources, the demonstrators tried to cross the ceasefire line to support the families of Hadar town in confronting the terrorist attacks amid reinforcements of the enemy’s soldiers to prevent them from advancing.

The sources added that the Israeli Occupied Forces closed all the roads leading from the occupied Palestine to prevent the arrival of hundreds of Arab citizens to the occupied Golan to support the people in Hadar.

At dawn on Friday, a terrorist suicide bomber of al-Jabhat Nusra blew himself up in a car bomb among houses on the outskirts of Hadar town, leaving nine people dead and 23 injured.

The death toll is likely to rise as most of the wounded sustained serious injuries and were pulled out of debris with difficulty due to the terrorists’ targeting of the explosion site with gunfire and rocket shells.

