The usual suspects have been put under house arrest. These criminals include Prince Al-Waleed bin Talaal, one of the richest men in the world and the most visible of all the ersatz “nobles” of Arabia along with a gaggle of other princes and entrepreneurs, not to mention a son of a former king. But, get this, the Saudis also have arrested the Prime Minister of Lebanon, Saad Al-Hareeri. But, get this and remember this: Both Ahmad Jarbaa and Riyaadh Hijaab are also in the old slammer. The last two are “leaders” of the gentrified opposition to Dr. Assad’s presidency in Syria. Hmmmmm. What could be going on here?

Benny Mileikowski (a/k/a Netanyahu) has serious troubles in the brothel which is the Zionist Apartheid State. He is facing 4 separate investigations into his malfeasance as PM. As the article below correctly points out, he is in need of a diversion. With public trust eroding and accusations of betrayal appearing more frequently, he must pull something out of his yarmulka to reunite his disgruntled constituency. He needs a new war.

King Muhammad bin Salmaan, unlovingly referred to as MBS, has similar problems. While not being accused of corruption himself for the simple reason that he’s the king’s son, he has accused others of the same thing. He has watched his country’s failures in Yemen and Syria burgeon into serious migrainous headaches which the Iranian government continues to exploit to the detriment of Sunni hegemony in the region. He, too, needs a diversion.

The alliance of KSA and the ZE is no secret any longer. Heck, Mileikowski keeps announcing it in every speech like a commercial during the Super Bowl. The relationship is so tight now that neither party to the alliance can imagine survival without the other. And the threat? Why, it’s that old bogeyman, Iran. While the Zionists don’t need to declare war with Lebanon or Hizbollah, (their track record is sufficient to establish that relationship), the Saudis have just made it so by declaring a missile fired from Yemen at theRiyaadh airport an “act of war” since,according to the Saudis, the missile was fired by agents of Hizbollah. So, war it is.

MBS met with Vladimir Putin and discussed the issue of HZB in Lebanon. I was told by people who are in the know that the Russian president was noncommittal when asked by the imbecile heir apparent what he would do if the KSA had to defend itself against Iranian aggression. Because Vlad would not give him a straight answer, the princeps principii flew back to Arabia with the impression that Russia might do nothing to interfere as long as petroleum pricing was stabilized. That’s what the miserable child molesting parasite actually thinks.

The Zionists in Tel Aviv do not share that view. Mileikowski himself raised the issue with Vlad the last time they met and, I am told, the Zionist leader was shocked by Vlad’s candor. He was told that Iran was a “strategic” ally of Russia and that Moscow would not stand still if any party attacked it. We, at SyrPer, are certain that the Zionists are planning to invade Lebanon to destroy Hizbollah (again!) but are hesitating out of fear that Russia might use its formidable naval and aviation assets to defend Hizbollah. Another problem might also lead to a stoppage in the Jewish emigration from Russia to the Zionist Settler State, in effect, reducing the amount of Slavic/Khazar DNA in Palestine.

Yet, the Zionist plan is by no means shelved. We believe that the Zionist invasion will be of a type not necessarily sufficient to incur the wrath of the Kremlin. It might be a limited assault whose purpose would be to diminish the reputation of HZB as a fighting power and, thus, encourage the Lebanese Army to finish the job. This will not work. Instead, we think cooler heads will prevail by using KSA’s broad economic power to debilitate the Lebanese state and its institutions. We envision massive attacks on the Lebanese Central Bank through withdrawals of accounts from KSA depositors which will discourage investment, tourism and borrowing power. This too will not work. It will simply open up Lebanon for a major Iranian incursion designed to supplant the miserable Saudis on every level.

The Arabians and their Ashkenazi Zionist confederates are watching in horror as Donald Trump continually showcases his obesession with North Korea. Like children seeking attention they don’t deserve, they jump up and down for recognition only to be predictably ignored.

The reason must be that the Pentagon (which has the Prez’s ear) sees no benefit in riling the Persian peacock and its ursine ally in Moscow. With the entire American 5th fleet docked in Bahrain one has only to imagine the level of destruction the fleet will sustain when Iran unleashes a barrage of ground-to-sea Yakhont-like missiles at the sitting target only a few miles away from its coastline. Moreover, the brass at the MoD knows full well the power of Iran’s ground forces and the natural tendency to congeal as a fighting force whenever the country is invaded by alien forces. Unlike North Korea, Iran has no military nuclear program any more and is certified by the U.N.as being in compliance with a treaty signed by all major powers including Germany. It will be a fool’s errand for any spokesperson to defend an invasion of Iran under such circumstances and a disastrous result could also lead to Trump’s impeachment.

Such rational analyses don’t impress the stupefyingly ignorant apes of Arabia. Today, MBS hurled new accusations against Iran for the attempted bombing of the Riyaadh airport – conflating HZB and Teheran as though they were one and the same serpent. Thinking he has the backing of the U.S.A., he might be gearing up for some provocative action against the Islamic State – a provocation certain to energize the American armed forces. He’s barking at the moon.

Iran has now reacted to the crazy rhetoric from Arabia by warning its Wahhabist enemy about its military power. With his forces bogged down in Yemen, his proxies in Syria in a shambles and his fate tied to Russia’s whims, MBS is hankering for some real tough love, American style. MBS is leading his country into a game of Russian Roulette with all the chambers loaded. So sad. Sigh.