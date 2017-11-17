President Bashar al-Assad said the developments currently witnessed in many countries in the region and the world prove that the policies which Syria has followed since the beginning of the war against it have been correct.

His remarks came during a meeting with Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari on Wednesday.

The President affirmed that Syria has adopted the right policies in the face of those followed by some regional and Western countries that have sought to achieve their interests through spreading chaos in and disrupting the stability of an important and sensitive region like the Middle East without considering the disastrous results that may ensue from that.

He reiterated that the victories achieved on the ground by the Syrian Arab Army and the supporting and allied forces and the political position and attitudes of Syria and allied countries, on top being Iran, have not only resulted in inflicting successive defeats on the terrorist organizations, but also contributed to consolidating the international law and the right of countries to defending their sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and preventing any party from interfering in their domestic affairs.

Jaberi Ansari, for his part, said Syria’s resilience and the consecutive successes it has achieved on the war on terrorism as well as the restoration of security to all the Syrian cities and areas would be a victory not only to the Syrian people, but also to the Iranian people and all other peoples who believe in their right to defending their countries, independence and sovereign decision.

President al-Assad and Jaberi Anari agreed on the importance of continuing coordination between Damascus and Tehran especially in relation to combating terrorism and the efforts aimed at finding effective solutions to the issues facing the region.

In the same context, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem met Ansari and the accompanying delegation as discussions focused on the deepness of friendly ties which connect the two countries in all domains.

Talks during the meeting also dealt with the latest developments in Syria and the region in light of the recent field and political changes.

Both sides exchanged viewpoints on the ongoing preparations for the Syrian dialogue conference due to be held in the Russian city of Sochi.

