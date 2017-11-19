19/11/2017, TASS ~ Foreign Ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey Sergei Lavrov, Javad Zarif and Mevlut Cavusoglu began negotiations in Antalya on Sunday, TASS correspondent reported from the site. The ministerial meeting is devoted to settlement of the Syria crisis and is organized prior to the Russia-Iran-Turkey summit due in Sochi on November 22. The media are not allowed to the talks. The meeting’s key topics would be the situations in the de-escalation zones in Syria, especially near Idlib, further joint actions in the Astana format. The foreign ministers may exchange opinions on the Syrian National Dialogue Congress and a new round of the intra-Syrian consultations in Geneva on November 28.

RELATED VIDEOS:

Turkey: Lavrov says Russia ‘agreed on all key issues’ in talks with Iranian and Turkish counterparts

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov positively assessed the meeting with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts, stating that it was “very useful” adding that parties “have agreed on all key issues”, speaking in Antalya on Sunday.

Sergei Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held trilateral talks to discuss the settlement of the Syrian crisis, taking into consideration the activities in line with the Astana Process – series of international meetings on Syria.

LIVE: Lavrov meets with Turkey, Iran and Syria FMs in Antalya

(simultaneous translation in English)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem in Antalya on Sunday, November 19.

SOURCES: Tass News Agency SyrianPatriots War Press Info Network https://syrianfreepress.wordpress.com/2017/11/19/russia-iran-turkey-meeting/ Submitted byat : ~ Re-publications are welcome, but we kindly ask you, to facilitate the correct information's diffusion, to cite all these original links and sources.

NOTE: The contents of the articles, speeches or comments on this page are of sole responsibility of their authors. The team and the editorial staff of SyrianFreePress do not necessarily subscribe every point of view expressed and are not responsible for any inaccurate, incorrect or offensive statement in this article. Complaints and corrections (verifiable) will be welcomed and accepted. Copyright owners can notify their claims to us, and the verified contents will be removed.

SCROLL DOWN TO READ OR LEAVE COMMENTS