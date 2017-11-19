Syrian Arab Army cleanses al-Boukamal of terrorism

Al-Boukamal city in Deir Ezzor province has been declared fully liberated as the units of the Syrian Arab Army eliminated the last hotbeds of Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS foreign-backed mercenary-terrorists) terrorists there.

SANA reporter in the city, which is located 140 km southeast of Deir Ezzor, said al-Boukamla is now clear of Daesh after the army and allied forces fought fierce clashes with the remaining terrorists over the past few hours after isolating the eastern side of the city.

Earlier, the reporter said the army units advanced slowly and carefully because of the many mines and explosive devices planted by Daesh all across the city, which are now being removed by the engineering units and demining experts.

The reporter said that about 150 terrorists retreated from al-Boukamal to the east of Euphrates River under the cover and protection of the US-led international coalition while others surrendered to the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) groups that are supported by the U.S.

New areas regained in Hama

In the same context,. army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, regained control over villages of Haran and Hardaneh in the northeastern countryside of Hama province.

SANA reporter said that the army units carried out a precise military operation targeting Jabhat al-Nusra hideouts in the two villages, killing a number of terrorists and destroying their hideouts.

The reporter added that scores of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists fled away and army units are pursuing them in the area.

Meanwhile, SANA delegate to al-Boukamal city in Deir Ezzor province said the Syrian Arab Army and its allies eliminated the last hotbeds of Daesh (ISIS) terrorists in the city, noting that army’s engineering units continue sweeping operations to demine the city’s streets and neighborhoods.

Six Russian bombers destroy Daesh positions and munitions depots in Deir Ezzor

Russian long-range bombers have destroyed command centers and gatherings for Daesh (ISIS) terrorist organization near al-Boukamal city in Deir Ezzor countryside.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in statement on Saturday that six Tu-22M3 long-range bombers delivered airstrikes against Daesh terrorists’ positions near the city of al-Boukamal in Deir Ezzor countryside, noting that the bombers destroyed military hardware and weapons along with members of the terrorist organization.

Special monitoring equipment confirmed that all of the designated targets were hit, the Defense Ministry said, adding that the Tu-22M3 bombers were escorted by Sukhoi Su-30SM fighters from the Hmeimim airbase, and all Russian planes returned to base upon completion of their mission.

