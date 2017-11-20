The Syrian army has advanced against Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS foreign-backed mercenary-terrorists) towards the Iraqi border, as the Syrian military & its allies pushes remaining terrorists out of the country. Earlier, it took control of the last Daesh stronghold in the country – the town of Abu-Kemal. Despite the fact that Daesh is almost eliminated in Syria, however, American occupation forces don’t seem to be planning to withdraw from the country that they invaded on the pretext of fighting terror. RT’s Jacqueline Vouga explains. Former U.S. diplomat Jim Jatras questions the reasons behind Washington not wanting to withdraw from Syria, even after the elimination of Daesh.

Advertisements