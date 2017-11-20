Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Office and Other International Organizations in Geneva, Alexey Borodavkin said Monday that the alleged U.S.-led coalition has not given up the double-dealing with terrorists in Syria.

“In violation of UN Security Council resolutions, the funding of armed jihadists from abroad continues”, Russian TASS News Agency quoted Borodavkin as saying, adding that “The U.S.-led Western coalition has never given up the double-dealing with terrorists in Syria.”

On November 14, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the operation to liberate the city of al-Boukamal carried by Syrian Arab Army backed by the Russian Aerospace Forces had revealed direct interaction between the U.S.-led coalition and Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS foreign-backed mercenary-terrorists) and support offered to it by this coalition.

In a relevant context, Borodavkin underlined that essentially, “the opposition should adhere to at the talks are visible”, the diplomat said. “These are support for the cessation of hostilities and the de-escalation zones, commitment to the fight against Daesh and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organizations and willingness to hold talks with the Syrian government on the aspects of the political reform under UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and abandoning any preconditions”. “Our partners from among ‘Syria’s friends’ are gradually getting back to reality, they are reviewing their unrealistic approaches”, he explained. “This is primarily due to the fact that the Syrian armed forces backed by Russia’s Aerospace Forces have actually defeated Daesh in Syria winning major victories at Aleppo, Deir Ezzor and al-Boukamal”, he went on to say.

click on map to enlarge

