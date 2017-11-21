The Project for the New American Century (PNAC) was a neo-conservative think tank that operated between 1997 and 2006. It openly advocated for the total global military domination by the United States. PNAC members held the highest-level positions in the George W. Bush administration, including Robert Kagan (husband of Victoria Nuland) , Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, Paul Wolfowitz, and others. PNAC is noteworthy for its focus on Iraq, a preoccupation that began before Bush became president and predates the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 (Which begs the question – how authentic was 9/11?) Some of the members of PNAC, such as Vin Weber, were also government lobbyists for military industrial companies such as Lockheed Martin, and other Fortune 500 companies. The more war, the higher the profits…. In this outtake, Vladimir Putin talks about arming terrorists in one MENA country (Middle Eastern and North African), yet fighting against them in another – “Where is the logic?” – he asks. However, if you look at it from the perspective that the intention was never to rehabilitate, but to destabilise – then it is all very logical indeed. If it suddenly seems to you that all of this is happening deliberately – that’s because it is. At the end of the clip, I have included the infamous 2007 speech by ex-NATO General Wesley Clark, on the US plan “to take down 7 countries in 5 years.” They may not have met their deadline, but we are now assured that Clark was not making it up. Mr Clark himself commanded the NATO-led Kosovo War.

(Translation thanks to Inessa Sinchougova)

Advertisements