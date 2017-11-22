Assad, Putin meeting could mean end of Syrian war is close

[interview with anti-war activist, Brian Becker]

Syrian President Bashar Assad met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the resort city of Sochi, Russia on Monday. The two leaders spent three hours discussing military operations in Syria and the fight against terrorism in the Middle East. Brian Becker of the anti-war ANSWER Coalition, tells RT America’s Anya Parampil that the meeting could signify that the six-year Syrian War is coming to a close.

Advertisements