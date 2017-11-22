These infos are not intended to be sensationally shocking or to glorify violence in any way. These articles are for educational purposes only, for documenting and try to explain the backdrop of a historical ruthless and bloody war, whose characteristics and details are routinely distorted and smothered by the dominant media.

The CBS show ‘60 Minutes’ is winning praise for its coverage of the Saudi-led war in Yemen. And yet the 13-minute segment didn’t mention the United States’ role in fueling the nearly three-year conflict. Robert Naiman, policy director for Just Foreign Policy, discusses how CBS managed to miss that key fact with RT America’s Anya Parampil.

RELATED



(Published on Jan 28, 2017)

The United Nation’s aid chief has warned that Yemen is facing the risk of all-out famine this year…

Warning: You May Find the Images

in the Follwing Reports Disturbing

Advertisements