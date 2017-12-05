Damascus Countryside, SANA – Syrian Arab Army units established control over Shihab Hill in the southwestern part of Damascus Countryside after eliminating the last of the gatherings for Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists in the area.

SANA’s correspondent said that army units, in cooperation with popular defense groups, carried out special operations in the southwestern part of Damascus Countryside, establishing control over Shihab Hill, the middle hill of the strategic Bardiya hill range which overlooks Mught al-Meer and Hina plains.

The correspondent said that the operaitons resulted in killing many al-Nusra members including the military leader of the terrorist organization in al-Harmon area, a Palestinian known as Abu Huthaifa, in addition to injuring other terrorist leaders including Sami Ramadan and Ahmad Ako.

The correspondent added that establishing control over Shihab Hill cuts off al-Nusra terrorists’ supply lines to Beit Jinn farm and Beit Jinn village, the biggest gatherings of al-Nusra in the province’s southwestern countryside.

Local sources reported that al-Nusra transported injured terrorists to the occupied lands to receive treatment at the Israeli occupation’s hospitals.

Source: SANA, by Hazem Sabbagh

